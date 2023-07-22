It’s going to be, to quote the great Yogi Berra, deja vu all over again for the Nebraska football team at Big 10 Media Days this week.

For the sixth time in 25 years, the Huskers will be introducing a new coach to the assembled media, unveiling, as it were, yet another regime that is being buoyed by the seemingly boundless optimism of a patient fanbase, hoping for a return to the program’s 1990s glory under coach Tom Osborne.

That’s a tall task for Matt Rhule, who has done everything right since his November hiring, embracing Nebraska football history, tradition, the Lincoln community and Husker fans, while putting together a highly ranked 2024 recruiting class.

That class, however, can’t contribute to Rhule’s first season at the helm of the program that, to understate matters, was an underachieving disappointment for five seasons under Scott Frost, the former Nebraska quarterback whose return to Lincoln was fueled by unrealistic hype promising a return to on-field success and national prominence.

Rhule, thankfully, hasn’t been burdened with that level of expectation. After the last quarter-century, fans have learned temperance the hard way. And Rhule himself has been brutally realistic.

“We’re a 4-8 football team,” Rhule said. “We’ve got to earn the right to even talk about winning.”

With that benchmark, a six-win season, and a return to a bowl game for the first time since 2016, is, as Journal Star columnist Amie Just has written, about as optimistic as Husker faithful should get.

That’s probably a hard pill for the many always-looking-on-the-bright side fans to swallow, but it’s a target that should make the upcoming season more enjoyable for the roughly 80,000 that will pack Memorial Stadium seven times this fall and for thousands more who will watch the games home and away on television.

On July 30, the first fans will see the 2023 Huskers at the Hawks Championship Center, adjacent to the stadium, at Nebraska’s Football Fan Day, which is anticipated to be so popular that parents need to sign up their children for a lottery that will select the 400 eighth graders and younger who will get an autograph from Rhule.

But the real influx of fans won’t flood downtown and fill the stadium until Sept. 16, when the Huskers face Northern Illinois in a game with a 6 p.m. kickoff — which downtown bars, restaurants and businesses that live off the Huskers love.

By then, Nebraska will have two games under its belt — at Minnesota on Aug. 31 and at Colorado on Sept. 9. Winning both of those games would send Husker hype into a “we’re back” frenzy. But, even then, tempering expectations would be wise — and will make the season far more enjoyable for all players, coaches, media and fans.