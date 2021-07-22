Editorial, 7/23: Promote business expansion by growing Lincoln's workforce

Monday’s news was great. Kawasaki announced a $200 million expansion that would add 550 jobs to its Lincoln facility. Big investments from WarHorse Casino and, down the line, Google promise continued job growth in the capital city.

A vibrant business environment is the foundation of a vibrant community. But all this opportunity will be for naught if these new jobs go unfilled.

It’s a source of pride, but it might be, too, a source for concern that Lincoln’s unemployment rate is hovering around a meager 2%. Clearly, the city has pulled out of a COVID-driven slump. Businesses are fighting for available workers. Workers are fighting for available housing. And city and state government officials are fighting for an edge.

Much of the burden of ensuring that there are enough workers to make this expansion worthwhile -- rests squarely with our elected and business leaders. But everyone in Lincoln plays a role in making Lincoln a place where people want to move.

Finding creative ways to expand a workforce is an issue that has been a gnawing concern for years.

This problem is better than the alternative -- a skyrocketing unemployment rate and too few jobs in a contracting economy, but it still creates a challenge for burgeoning businesses.