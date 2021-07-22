Editorial, 7/23: Promote business expansion by growing Lincoln's workforce

Monday’s news was great. Kawasaki announced a $200 million expansion that would add 550 jobs to its Lincoln facility. Big investments from WarHorse Casino and, down the line, Google promise continued job growth in the capital city.
A vibrant business environment is the foundation of a vibrant community. But all this opportunity will be for naught if these new jobs go unfilled.
It’s a source of pride, but it might be, too, a source for concern that Lincoln’s unemployment rate is hovering around a meager 2%. Clearly, the city has pulled out of a COVID-driven slump. Businesses are fighting for available workers. Workers are fighting for available housing. And city and state government officials are fighting for an edge.
Much of the burden of ensuring that there are enough workers to make this expansion worthwhile -- rests squarely with our elected and business leaders. But everyone in Lincoln plays a role in making Lincoln a place where people want to move.
Finding creative ways to expand a workforce is an issue that has been a gnawing concern for years.
This problem is better than the alternative -- a skyrocketing unemployment rate and too few jobs in a contracting economy, but it still creates a challenge for burgeoning businesses.
Kawasaki, which already employs 2,400 workers, said that to find employees in such a tight labor market, it will have to expand its area of recruitment, while beefing up its training programs.
Currently, Lincoln's manufacturing companies are fighting over the same workers, which is driving up the cost to employ them.
Clearly, Lincoln has to find a way to draw more people here to expand its pool of qualified workers. A shortage of affordable housing is a sticking point that needs to be addressed. If there isn't an affordable housing market, attracting young talent to Lincoln becomes a difficult task.
In addition, quality-of-life issues, equality and inclusion must be addressed to make Lincoln attractive to a diverse population and a diverse workforce.
New and creative approaches to filling jobs and doing work must be examined. We need to bring back folks who may have – for one reason or another – dropped out of the workforce after COVID. Many women left the workforce during the pandemic to tend to children. It's time to lure them back by solving the dilemma of cost-prohibitive child care.
Reasonable immigration reform is essential. Legal immigrants can fill jobs and enrich our community.
It used to be that being on parole or probation disqualified someone from getting a job. We -- employers, employees and society -- have to move past that mindset. A prison sentence shouldn't be the end of the road. They've paid their debt to society and believing they can be rehabilitated starts with providing them with jobs.