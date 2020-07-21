Editorial, 7/23: Police grant offers Lincoln chance for improvement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln will be getting 11 additional police officers next year now that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has accepted a federal grant to fund five of those positions.

Local Black Lives Matter supporters had called for Gaylor Baird to reject the $625,000 grant. But last week, she said she would accept the federal funds to bolster Lincoln’s police force. Another six officers who will be paid for by the salary of the city's former public safety director, a vacant position that will not be filled.

Even with the ongoing concerns over policing in Lincoln that hit a flashpoint with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, accepting the grant, thereby increasing the number of police officers, was simply the right thing to do.

Lincoln has one of the smallest per-capita police departments in the country, and the new officers are needed to parallel the city’s continuing growth, both in population and geography. And, importantly, the new officers will allow the city to address growing issues of gun violence -- the point of the grant application.

Once the recruits, who will be hired in January complete police academy and field training requirements, which take more than a year, the new officers will allow the department to dedicate veteran officers to gun crime investigations