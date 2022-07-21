Editorial, 7/22: Malcolm X belongs in Nebraska Hall of Fame

Malcolm X belongs in the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

Fifteen years ago, the Omaha native and human and civil rights activist who was assassinated in 1965, was deemed “too controversial” for inclusion among the Nebraska greats who have their busts enshrined in the state Capitol.

Now, Malcolm X is among eight nominees who are being evaluated by the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission.

Arguably, the most famous non-athlete, actor or politician born in Nebraska, Malcolm X is one of the most influential African Americans in history.

In the early 1960s, Malcolm X was a vocal advocate for Black empowerment, is credit for the spread of Islam in the Black community and is seen as the forefather of the Black power movement of the late 1960s and early 70s.

His life story, from living as an orphan to a life of crime, imprisonment, conversion to Islam and rising prominence as a spokesman for justice for Blacks, civil and human rights has been told in Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X," and in the posthumously published “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” widely recognized as the most influential African American autobiography.

And his legacy continues in the Malcolm X Day celebrations, held on his May 19 birthday in cities around the country, in schools named for him and even on baseball caps adorned with the block letter X.

His “controversial” aspect is rooted in his outspoken Black nationalism, promotion of the Nation of Islam, criticism of white America and capitalism as racist and arguments that Blacks must fight for their freedom “by any means necessary” – a dramatic contrast with the non-violent approach of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

However, Malcolm X had moved away from his hardline Black nationalism after he broke from the Nation of Islam in 1964. He was struck down by assassins the next year.

If there is a drawback for his recognition, it is the fact that Malcolm Little, who was born in Omaha in 1925, left Nebraska as a child when his minister/civil rights activist father moved the family to Michigan after it had experienced white violence in Omaha.

State law requires those selected for the hall to have gained prominence while living in Nebraska – which Malcolm X did not – or have lived in the state and had their residence here been an important influence on their lives, which it can be argued it did.

It is worth noting that of the 26 people in the Nebraska Hall of Fame, three are Natives – Standing Bear, Red Cloud and Susette LaFlesche Tibbles. There are no African Americans in the hall.

Malcolm X, civil and human rights pioneer and empowerment activist, deserves to become the first Black person in the hall, a recognition of the impact on American life and culture by the Omaha native.