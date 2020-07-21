Editorial, 7/22: Lincoln mask mandate makes sense in many ways

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Believe it or not, it is possible to agree with two seemingly opposite stances on face masks and their role in containing the spread of a runaway virus.

Agreement isn't mutually exclusive, but it becomes more difficult in these politically polarized times, when party affiliation carries too much sway in coloring public opinion, while distorting what's best for the population.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a mask mandate on Friday -- an aggressive attempt at suppressing the coronavirus' spread through the city. Her action was met with criticism from Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose approach to the virus has been mitigation to keep a health system from becoming overrun.

We don't disagree with either philosophy.

Ricketts says he believes face masks serve a purpose in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, but adds it is wrong to "bring the heavy hand of the government to tell people what to do."

That's a fair point, even if we overwhelmingly disagree with the suggestion of a potential lawsuit to stop the mandate. Political posturing has no place here, Mr. Governor.

His belief that Nebraskans will choose to do the right thing is fueled by their actions over the last four months when they did so -- without a mandate.