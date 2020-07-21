Editorial, 7/22: Lincoln mask mandate makes sense in many ways

Believe it or not, it is possible to agree with two seemingly opposite stances on face masks and their role in containing the spread of a runaway virus.
Agreement isn't mutually exclusive, but it becomes more difficult in these politically polarized times, when party affiliation carries too much sway in coloring public opinion, while distorting what's best for the population.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a mask mandate on Friday -- an aggressive attempt at suppressing the coronavirus' spread through the city. Her action was met with criticism from Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose approach to the virus has been mitigation to keep a health system from becoming overrun.
We don't disagree with either philosophy.
Ricketts says he believes face masks serve a purpose in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, but adds it is wrong to "bring the heavy hand of the government to tell people what to do."
That's a fair point, even if we overwhelmingly disagree with the suggestion of a potential lawsuit to stop the mandate. Political posturing has no place here, Mr. Governor.
His belief that Nebraskans will choose to do the right thing is fueled by their actions over the last four months when they did so -- without a mandate.
However, it's in the same vein that we can also agree with Gaylor Baird's mandate, which requires face coverings to be worn inside public buildings.
"Our fate is up to us, and the time to act is now," Gaylor Baird said Friday.
She's right. The people of Lincoln have made immense sacrifices this spring by socially distancing, sheltering in place and avoiding most forms of human interaction.
As businesses began to reopen in recent weeks -- slowly and as promised -- a small rise in the number of cases ensued. It wasn't a huge spike like we're seeing elsewhere, but it was enough for concern.
"No one wants Lincoln to become the next Miami, Houston or Phoenix," she said.
We've sacrificed too much over the last five months to throw it all away. If a mask can help contain the spread, then wearing one seems like a logical path.
Doing so is good for community health. It's good for the local economy and household budgets. Given the prolonged illness and hospitalizations we see with this disease, we all want to keep health insurance premiums down.
Small business owners fully understand what's at stake. Recent months of shutdown forced them to consider the future of their shops, plants, restaurants and bars. Their financial lives are hanging in the balance.
We trust that Ricketts and Gaylor Baird have them in mind as they move forward in leading Lincoln through this crisis.
Despite their political differences, they're not as far apart as they want you to believe. We urge them to what's best for the people, without the political noise.
We'll all be better off for it.
