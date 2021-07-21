Editorial, 7/22: Lincoln can craft win-win for Nine-Mile development

If Lincoln can’t solve this problem over 20 acres of land, what hope does it have for addressing the pressing problems of climate change and housing affordability on a larger scale?

This may be the first such conflict over affordable housing and the environment on Lincoln’s edge, but it’s unlikely to be the last. Accordingly, striking the right balance in this instance will have ramifications that stretch far beyond Air Park.

As the developer correctly notes, affordable housing is challenging to build without the additional cost savings provided by tax-increment financing.

And Lincoln certainly needs more affordable housing, with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird pledging during her state of the city last fall to build by 2030 at least 5,000 new units that rent for less than $1,000 a month.

Demand is high, and supply is low – and perhaps the best way to ease the crunch is by building more units, as both the mayor and developers have wanted to do.

Guided by its climate action plan – the first city in Nebraska to enact such forward-looking policies – Lincoln is in perhaps the best position to craft a win-win situation.

Just as Cather astutely pointed out, nature indeed belongs to all of us, and Lincoln is blessed to have the Nine-Mile Prairie so close to its boundaries. We must preserve it in a way that ensures, like she wrote, it’s always here.

