Editorial, 7/21: Interlocal agreement to use renovated police garage for people to sober up makes sense

In 72 days we'll find ourselves in the midst of the Husker football season. The fall concerts will be in full-throated progress and the Historic Haymarket, as it always is, will be a weekend party destination.

We'll also be without a safe place to keep those who party a little to hard until they have recovered.

We trust the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Commission will recognize that 72 days will be here before they know it and will approve an interlocal agreement to renovate a portion of the Lincoln Police Department’s old fleet garage to use as a detoxification center — part of a plan to replace the services provided by a nonprofit that will end Oct. 1.

Journal Star government reporter Margaret Reist wrote last week that the interlocal agreement would allow the local governments to pursue bids to renovate the north end of the city-owned building at 635 J St., using up to $2 million of the county’s federal stimulus funds.

It sounds like a much-needed investment, especially after the nonprofit company known as The Bridge, which provided this service for the last 40 years, opted in May not to renew its contract.

The Bridge’s decision not to renew contracts with Lincoln police and other area law enforcement agencies for what’s called “civil protective custody” — once known as detox — was driven largely by staffing issues caused by a serious nursing shortage, a situation that came to a head last fall when the agency’s board voted to temporarily close the protective custody unit.

The renovated space in the police garage will be a place for officers to bring people to wait for a responsible person to pick them up, said Sara Hoyle, the county’s human services director.

That includes those ticketed for DUI as well as others who police think are a danger to themselves or others but don’t need to be in jail.

The space will be able to hold about 10 people but could be expanded on Husker football game days to 20 people when demand is higher, Hoyle said.

The plan sounds both reasonable and necessary. There are very few people who go to an event with the intent of getting out-of-control drunk. And yet it happens in conjunction with big events, like football games and concerts. People lose control and find themselves a safety risk to both themselves and the people around them.

The idea isn't to punish them, but to get them off the streets and into a place where they can sober up in a setting staffed by trained professionals -- and not local law enforcement officers who already have enough on their plates.

There isn't much time to get the proposed facility ready. The first step comes with approval from our elected leaders.