Lincoln has received more precipitation — 9.63 inches of rain — in the past six weeks than it had in the previous 10 months, enough moisture to lift Lancaster County out of extreme drought into severe drought.

Tuesday, less than two weeks after the Earth recorded what scientists said were likely its hottest days in modern history, Phoenix broke a 49-year-old record with the city’s 19th straight day of temperatures of 110 degrees or higher.

The heat wave that has gripped much of the South, just a few hundred miles from Nebraska, isn’t confined to the United States. Record temperatures over multiple days are being experienced in southern Europe, China and Japan, and drought has caused Canadian wildfires that have polluted Nebraska and much of the U.S. with weeks of heavy smoke.

“Everywhere you look in the world, the extremes have now seemingly reached a new level,” former Vice President Al Gore told The New York Times. “The temperatures in the North Atlantic and the unprecedented decline of the Antarctic sea ice, both simultaneously. We see it in upstate New York, we see it in Vermont, we see it in southern Japan, we see it in India. We see it in the unprecedented drought in Uruguay and in Argentina.”

No single weather event, such as the change in the weather pattern that has brought increased precipitation to eastern Nebraska, can be attributed to climate change.

But it is now crystal clear that the extreme weather and dramatic shifts in temperature and precipitation are being driven by emissions of heat-trapping gases, mainly caused by the burning of fossil fuels, and by the return of El Nino.

There is little that humans can do to reverse El Nino, a cyclical weather pattern that was first observed in the 1600s.

But there are multiple tools to combat global warming already available that can be embraced by individual citizens, who can do their part to deal with today’s weather issues and impact climate change to some small measure.

The most immediate measure Lincolnites can take to address the drought is simple: cut back on watering of lawns as long as the rains continue, then consider following the city’s voluntary restrictions of watering only three days a week thereafter.

Electric vehicles, now widely available in all types, cut — if not entirely eliminate — fossil fuel use. And solar heating of residences can eliminate the fossil fuel portion of the electricity that is used in the home and supply clean energy into the electricity distribution system.

On a larger scale, Lincoln’s utility, the Lincoln Electric System, is committed to moving the city to renewable, non-fossil fuel energy for its electric generation. And solar and wind energy projects, which almost universally get “not in my neighborhood” opposition, can bring green energy to the area.

Some argue that there’s no reason to try to work to stem global warming because China will offset any gains that could take place here.

That, however, is only a shortsighted excuse to stand on the sidelines in the face of the climate crisis that, as conditions over the past months have shown, is an existential threat to the planet that must be addressed as quickly as possible and by individuals as well as businesses and government.