Editorial, 7/21: Alberts hire about hope and heritage

On Monday morning, a new era of Husker athletics began. The arrival of Athletic Director Trev Alberts offers equal portions of heritage and hope, which is just what the Husker faithful want -- and need.

There hasn't been a lot of stability in the athletic director's office. The two most recent occupants -- Shawn Eichorst and Bill Moos -- accomplished important things, but their abrupt departures and mixed results left the impression of an athletic program feeling its way and still trying to finds its place in the Big Ten.

Eichorst helped establish additional academic benefits and programs for student athletes. Moos brought in high-profile coaches, got construction of a new athletic facility started and navigated the COVID crisis.

Now, the reins are in the hand of Alberts, an All-America linebacker and Butkus Award winner who played for the Huskers from 1990 to 1993. But if a stellar college career were all he brought to the table, it wouldn't be enough for the challenges the program faces.