When Pete Ricketts turned down millions in federal pandemic aid for Nebraska in 2022, the then-governor argued that the COVID-19 emergency was over and that accepting federal money for things like food assistance, unemployment benefits and rent aid would turn Nebraska into a welfare state.

More than a year later, Ricketts' successor, Gov. Jim Pillen, has rightly changed course, accepting what's left of the millions of dollars in emergency rent aid the federal government set aside for Nebraska's 91 smaller counties.

Ricketts' earlier refusal has meant the $120 million fund earmarked for Nebraska has dwindled to $48 million, with much of the original aid going to other states. But, obviously, it's better than no funding at all, and the millions that will now flow into the hands of Nebraskans in primarily rural parts of the state are certainly needed.

These are federal dollars from taxpayers — including Nebraskans — which means if Pillen didn't act, that already available funding would continue to trickle into other states.

The move also proves that Pillen, who was endorsed and, in part, bankrolled by now-U.S. Sen. Ricketts, is willing to reverse course from his predecessor, an independent streak that has been refreshing to see in the governor's first year.

Additionally, Pillen's application for the funding, available until at least the fall of 2025, avoided the need for the Legislature to unlock the funding itself — state senators had previously attempted to do so under Ricketts, but were vetoed down.

It's also welcome news that the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is spearheading the distribution of the funds because the NIFA — as Amber Mark, the executive director of the Nebraska Housing Developers Association, remarked — has a good track record, having done well handling a separate pool of assistance dollars for homeowners.

The first priority will be eligible applicants who are seniors, disabled or victims of domestic violence, NIFA Executive Director Shannon Harner said. Now, it's the job of the state to ensure those funds actually reach those people who need it the most.

But the fact that we're able to have this conversation in the first place is thanks to Pillen, who was willing to buck the stance of his predecessor and do what's ultimately right for the state by accepting this rental assistance and keeping the money in Nebraska.