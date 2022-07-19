Editorial, 7/20: Legal community should reflect actual community

The Nebraska Legal Diversity Council has a lot of work to do, but its success is crucial for Nebraskans.

The problem, as laid out Sunday by Journal Star reporter Lori Pilger, is reflected in simple math: In a state where 85% of the population is white, 95% of lawyers are white. Of 138 judges, 129 are white.

But the simple math omits the real issue: In a state that is growing more diverse each year, that change isn't being reflected across all segments of employment. And the legal profession -- almost up there with the medical field -- deals daily with life and death issues.

A fair and equitable system is best achieve in one that reflects the diversity of the life experiences by those depending on it.

Judge Tressa Alioth, the first Black woman appointed a district judge in Nebraska, put it another way to Pilger. She mentioned people entering her courtroom, surprised or relieved to see someone who looks like them.

"It doesn't change, by any means, the way that I conduct my courtroom," Alioth told Pilger. "I believe that everybody has equal justice."

But it's not hard to imagine that justice seeming more equal coming from someone with a shared experience.

The Nebraska Legal Diversity Council pulls together efforts from 13 law firms, three corporate partners and contributions from the Nebraska Bar Association, the University of Nebraska College of Law and Creighton School of Law.

The council is working on a long-term strategy aimed at getting a more diverse student population enrolled in law schools. From there, Nebraska communities will need to work to retain these graduates. But, at the same time it's trying to build a more diverse workforce from scratch, it will try to jumpstart one by attracting current professionals.

Diversity has its place in every facet of the judicial system -- judges, prosecutors, defenders, clerks, etc. New perspectives and approaches will benefit all of society. Shawntal Mallory, who runs leads the council, said the initial focus is on racial and ethnic diversity, because the situation is so pronounced, but efforts will include all dimensions of diversity.

When it comes to judges, diversity programs can broaden a field of candidates. But the ultimate decision belongs to the governor. Alex Reuss, spokeswoman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, pointed to progress in closing the gender gap on the bench as a model for success. And, that, she said, began with broadening the field of applicants.

So the Nebraska Legal Diversity Council is on track with its strategy to fill the pipeline with strong, diverse law students and professionals. After that, it will take true inclusion -- making sure diverse opinions are heard, valued and acted upon -- for us to sustain a legal community that truly reflects our own communities.