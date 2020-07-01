Editorial, 7/2: Perhsing project takes solid step

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been eight years since city leaders decided to close Pershing Auditorium. Six years since the final concert and last roller derby competition took place at the municipal auditorium, and five years since everything from its basketball goals and popcorn machines to its seats were auctioned off.

Now, at long last, the city has selected a proposal to redevelop the downtown block where Pershing has stood since 1957.

It’s a $54 million proposition from Omaha’s White Lotus Development that would bring 100 affordable housing units to the block bounded by Centennial Mall and 16th, N and M streets along with a wellness center, child care center, retail, a community green space and, importantly, space for a new library..

It will be years before the proposal can be transformed into a building and a likely bond issue election to determine whether a library will be built on the space.

But the selection of the proposal alone deserves commendation for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who made redevelopment of the Pershing site a priority when she took office last year.