Editorial, 7/2: Perhsing project takes solid step

It’s been eight years since city leaders decided to close Pershing Auditorium. Six years since the final concert and last roller derby competition took place at the municipal auditorium, and five years since everything from its basketball goals and popcorn machines to its seats were auctioned off.
Now, at long last, the city has selected a proposal to redevelop the downtown block where Pershing has stood since 1957.
It’s a $54 million proposition from Omaha’s White Lotus Development that would bring 100 affordable housing units to the block bounded by Centennial Mall and 16th, N and M streets along with a wellness center, child care center, retail, a community green space and, importantly, space for a new library..
It will be years before the proposal can be transformed into a building and a likely bond issue election to determine whether a library will be built on the space.
But the selection of the proposal alone deserves commendation for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who made redevelopment of the Pershing site a priority when she took office last year.
Previous proposals had been rejected by Mayor Chris Beutler and plans for a downtown library there criticized because of high costs. Gaylor Baird’s selection of the White Lotus proposal, however, has moved what seemed to be an intractable project forward, hopefully in a few years, to fruition.
White Lotus is expected to submit a formal redevelopment plan application by the end of 2020 and would then use much of 2021 to secure tenants and firm up its financing plans. White Lotus has estimated that it would start construction sometime in 2022 and complete the project in 2024.
The library is not included in the $54 million proposal. A new central library, designed in conjunction with the White Lotus project could, library director Pat Leach said, cost as much as $45 to $50 million.
The Lincoln Library Board of Trustees has estimated that about $10 million of that would come from private donations. The remainder would have to come from a bond issue that voters would need to approve.
Lincoln needs to retain a downtown library, to replace Bennett Martin, just a block away from Pershing. That, however, is an issue to be addressed another day.
In any case, if a library bond issue is rejected by voters, White Lotus says it will go ahead with the project.
That means, if all goes well, the new development will replace Pershing a decade after the auditorium closed its doors.
