Editorial, 7/19: Lawmakers, it's simple: Get it done

So: Lawmakers, get it done.

After the main tax proposal, Amendment 2870, is debated, perhaps State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, will be able to show she has the 33 votes to move forward against the filibuster. But if not, there’s no reason the process need stall out, and it’s imperative that senators understand that. They have a duty to stay engaged. To be flexible. To negotiate seriously with each other on alternate approaches.

Follow that responsible course if necessary, senators, and you can craft a reasonable compromise. You must.

Get it done.

With only 17 days, lawmakers have a big obligation to use their time efficiently. Besides taxes and incentives, the Legislature must decide on the budget (currently on second reading) and other needed legislation, such as stronger safeguards to protect students from sexual assault at school. After being sidelined for months by the virus emergency, some senators will be tempted to indulge in long-winded speeches at the microphone, wasting precious time. They must resist that temptation. Legislative leaders must enlighten them, if needed, about proper behavior.