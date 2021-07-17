Editorial, 7/18: Voter ID aims to address a problem that doesn’t exist

As an aside: The costly petition campaign is increasingly how the Capitol’s gridlock is broken on controversial legislation, and the people are being called upon too frequently to bypass our 49 state senators. Under Nebraska’s unicameral setup, yes, voters carry more weight as the Second House, but the rise of the petition process lately indicates a frustration we share with the legislative branch.

In this case, though, lawmakers were wise to reject a plan that disproportionately targets the elderly, the poor, immigrants and Nebraskans of color – people least likely to have a government ID. The only way to fairly institute such a measure would be to guarantee all Nebraskans had access to a free ID.

Such a plan, however, would likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, at minimum, if not into the millions. That money would be better serve addressing actual concerns in this state.

Case in point: When Nebraska’s election results were certified, both Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen praised the state’s election officials for handling record turnout during a pandemic, all with zero allegations of fraud made to Evnen’s office.

Therefore, we ask: If ain’t broke, why fix it?

Nebraska elections are running perfectly as they are, according to those who oversee them. Without cause for a change, the proposed constitutional amendment is truly a solution in search of a problem.

