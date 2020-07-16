Editorial, 7/17: Road bonds that reverse budget cuts are win-win

Credit Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and a majority of the Lincoln City Council for finding a novel way to boost the city’s street repair funding and avoid proposed budget cuts to sidewalk improvement and library services.
That plan, announced last week by Gaylor Baird and five of the seven council members, would take advantage of low interest rates to borrow $25 million in bonds backed by the highway allocation funding the city receives from state gas collections.
The proposed bond issue would bring in about $5 million the first year, the majority of which would be devoted to street projects. However, in allocating bond funds to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the city would offset $1.3 million from its general funds -- money to be used to restore proposed cuts in “quality of life” projects.
Specifically, it would restore $500,000 in sidewalk repairs, $400,000 that would allow city libraries to operate at normal hours; $200,000 in park playground costs, road and parking lot repairs and $88,000 in downtown improvements.
The bond funding will only offset about 10% of the $12 million shortfall the city faces in its upcoming coronavirus-hit budget. So the rest of the mayor’s proposed cuts, including wage freezes for some city employees, delaying city vehicle replacements and curtailing spending on tree replacement in the fight against the emerald ash borer will likely still have to be implemented.
Starting with the first year’s $5 million, the bond issue would provide the bulk of its bonded funds in early years. That would allow the city to fund projects that were slated for years later and, officials hope, mitigate the effects of construction-cost inflation that averages about 5% a year.
It is important to note that the proposed bond issue is separate from the quarter-cent street repair sales tax voters approved last April. The bond proposal would leave that source unaffected and would, in fact, accelerate the street construction in the city.
Lincoln has utilized highway allocation bonding in the past. It will soon be paying off bonds issued in 2004 and 2006. The city’s annual payments on those bonds total $4.9 million. Lincoln could have annual bond payments of $1.5 million under the proposed bond issue if it secures an issuance at the lowest projected rates, according to city finance director Brandon Kauffman.
That payment is a more than reasonable trade-off for the budgeting advantages the bonds, which the council is sure to pass, will bring to the city, allowing it to do more street construction faster and restoring the worst of the proposed budget cuts in sidewalk repair and library hours.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!