Editorial, 7/17: Road bonds that reverse budget cuts are win-win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Credit Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and a majority of the Lincoln City Council for finding a novel way to boost the city’s street repair funding and avoid proposed budget cuts to sidewalk improvement and library services.

That plan, announced last week by Gaylor Baird and five of the seven council members, would take advantage of low interest rates to borrow $25 million in bonds backed by the highway allocation funding the city receives from state gas collections.

The proposed bond issue would bring in about $5 million the first year, the majority of which would be devoted to street projects. However, in allocating bond funds to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the city would offset $1.3 million from its general funds -- money to be used to restore proposed cuts in “quality of life” projects.

Specifically, it would restore $500,000 in sidewalk repairs, $400,000 that would allow city libraries to operate at normal hours; $200,000 in park playground costs, road and parking lot repairs and $88,000 in downtown improvements.