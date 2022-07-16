Editorial, 7/17: Horse trail saga shows how the system can work

In 2017, having watched the horse trail at Pioneers Park over the course of three decades shrink from four miles to about 1.25 miles, horse owners turned their frustration with losing the bridle path into action.

Starting a petition and filing an official claim with the city, the equestrian community pushed to have the trail restored and struck a deal with the City Parks and Recreation Department to bring the trail back to its original length and guarantee its maintenance.

Last month, the Lincoln Parks Advisory Board approved the fourth and final phase of the program, which will add 1.9 miles to the existing trail, returning it to its original 4.2 mile length.

The restoration is expected to be completed next spring after a new water main for the park is installed under a portion of the trail.

While it’s not a multimillion dollar project that will impact thousands of Lincolnites, the restoration of the horse trail is notable primarily because it is an example of the “system" working in our era of broken, divided government.

Yes, the six years it will have taken from the petition drive to riders and horses making the loop around the park feels like a long time. But, outside of true emergencies, any governmental action takes months and, when construction is involved, projects can stretch into years.

The system began working when the horse owners, frustrated by the shrinking of the trail, with little explanation of why and fearing the loss of the trail to Lincoln Public Schools cross country running events, began circulating the petition.

The drive was an unquestionable success — “We had enough signatures from people we could’ve had a rodeo with the people in support of our claims,” Walt Broer of JB Equestrian Academy told the Journal Star’s Evelyn Mejia – emphasizing public support for restoring the trail with an official claim demonstrating that riders were very serious about getting the trail back.

The petition and claim led to negotiations between the equestrian community and Parks and Rec – discussions that weren’t antagonistic but created a strong relationship between the horse owners and the department, another step in the system at work.

Then came the restoration plan under which the department will maintain the trail, which had, in places, fallen into disrepair, and the riders agreed to stay off certain parts of the trail during cross country races.

Signage for the trail will be paid and maintained through a partnership between Parks and Recs and the equestrian community with a website devoted to the trail and one at Wilderness Park developed by the city.

Those informational elements are further evidence of the system working as it should – citizens taking action to petition their government and the government cooperatively responding to their efforts, resulting in a workable solution acceptable to all involved.

That’s the model that should be followed by governments, from the smallest towns and counties to the federal level, but, sadly, rarely happens.