Editorial, 7/16: Winners before the rodeo has even begun

Lincoln in one of the bigger communities to host the event, so retailers are expecting visitors might extend their stay a day or two to take in more of the local attractions, which is another benefit of hosting.

The event is a fantastic showcase for Lincoln. The Lancaster Event Center team has spent time, effort and -- yes -- money to land and orchestrate this rodeo. Community members will be instrumental as volunteers. Businesses and their employees will be on the front lines of friendliness as they welcome visitors and customers.

Lincoln has done much to make a great first impression with a lot of new people. In the wake of last Friday night's storm, volunteers descended on the event center helping with a monumental cleanup effort, again showing what the city is made of.

With much of the hard work behind it, Lincoln can now enjoy the rodeo the same way a lot of visitors will -- from the stands. There are lots of ways to support the week-long event, but a great one would be attending and supporting the competitors. The sights, sounds and smells of the rodeo are unlike any other sporting event.

A special section in Sunday's Journal Star will welcome competitors and offer more detail on how to residents can enjoy the rodeo and visitors can enjoy Lincoln.

Buckle up. It's going to be an exciting week.

