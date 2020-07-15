Editorial, 7/16: New facility alone can't solve prison problems

Last week, the Department of Corrections received 13 responses from companies on a request for information on constructing a new 1,600-bed prison, a project the state is considering to try to build its way out of the overcrowding crisis that has been decades in the making.
That is because, Corrections Director Scott Frakes argues, “We’ve been underbuilt (in prisons) as a state for at least 40 years. “Nebraska needs a new prison.”
A new prison might be needed in a system with 1,900 more inmates than it was designed to hold and that declared an overcrowding emergency July 1. But the state can’t build its way out of this mess.
If, for example, the new prison opened tomorrow, the state would still be 300 prisoners over capacity systemwide -- and it will be years before any new facility will be able to be occupied.
In that time, hundreds more will be sentenced to serve prison time in the already-bottlenecked system, which is likely to continue to become ever more overcrowded.
While it considers the possibility of a new privately-constructed prison leased and operated by the state that could cost as much as $750 million over 30 years -- a budget-busting $25 million a year -- the state must address the overcrowding issue, and the future of corrections, through other means.
And it must do so immediately.
LB605, the 2015 law that triggered the July 1 declaration, was aimed at reducing overcrowding through sentencing reform.
The Council of State Governments, which helped craft the plan, had projected that, under LB605, the prison population would have declined to about 4,500 by now -- or about 1,100 less than the 5,600-plus now housed in the systems.
LB605 reforms have failed to cut the prison population. That, however, doesn’t mean they should be abandoned.
Rather, LB605 reforms such as turning some felonies into misdemeanors and expanding probation for low-level offenses should continue and be expanded. For example, sentencing methods to keep nonviolent and some drug possession offenders out of prison should be considered.
Money should also be appropriated to create an adequate amount of in-prison programming that will allow those who would otherwise be parole-eligible to complete the requirements needed to gain release, along with more funding for the parole system to accommodate and supervise the release of far more inmates than are coming out of the system today.
Those reforms should also address the state’s racial sentencing disparity. Black individuals now make up 29% percent of inmates despite making up just 5% of the state’s population.
That, however, will require addressing systemic racism from policing and prosecution through sentencing -- with no easy fix.
Frakes is right about one thing -- Nebraska has been negligent at best, deliberately ignorant at its worst, of its correction system for four decades. It now must be addressed and can’t be solved simply by building another prison.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!