Editorial, 7/16: New facility alone can't solve prison problems

Last week, the Department of Corrections received 13 responses from companies on a request for information on constructing a new 1,600-bed prison, a project the state is considering to try to build its way out of the overcrowding crisis that has been decades in the making.

That is because, Corrections Director Scott Frakes argues, “We’ve been underbuilt (in prisons) as a state for at least 40 years. “Nebraska needs a new prison.”

A new prison might be needed in a system with 1,900 more inmates than it was designed to hold and that declared an overcrowding emergency July 1. But the state can’t build its way out of this mess.

If, for example, the new prison opened tomorrow, the state would still be 300 prisoners over capacity systemwide -- and it will be years before any new facility will be able to be occupied.

In that time, hundreds more will be sentenced to serve prison time in the already-bottlenecked system, which is likely to continue to become ever more overcrowded.