A ceremony in June recognizing some of the brightest young minds in Nebraska has once again reignited the debate about the state's so-called brain drain -- the exodus of young, educated Nebraskans to states and colleges near and far.

One stat from that ceremony underscores this: Out of the 20 students honored by Gov. Jim Pillen for notching perfect ACT scores last month who've made their post-secondary plans public, only five are attending college in state.

It's a microcosm of a larger brain drain issue plaguing the state, one that critics were quick to point out when Pillen congratulated the crop of perfect scorers on Twitter, urging them "to be sure to bring your talents back to Nebraska after college."

The Journal Star's Andrew Wegley reported that the trend in migration has come in the form of a disproportionate flight of residents with a bachelor's degree or higher level of education, who have fled in much higher numbers since 2010 than have moved here.

While students cited multiple reasons for leaving the Cornhusker State -- from legislation targeting issues like LGBTQ rights, to better collegiate offerings elsewhere -- one thing is clear: Lawmakers and leaders in higher education would do well to turn their ears to the voices of young people and what they desire in a future Nebraska, a state whose tourism motto declares "is not for everyone."

Leaders at the university and community college level -- who are already tasked with making tough budgetary decisions -- must especially find a way to compete with the enticement of out-of-state options. One Nebraskan student with a perfect ACT score told the Journal Star a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents scholarship couldn't compete with an offer from the University of Alabama.

The strain on funding, especially at the University of Nebraska, makes staying competitive increasingly difficult, however. When NU officials announced in May they needed to close a $49.4 million gap, they pointed to decreasing enrollment and stagnant state appropriation growth. Naturally, tuition increases followed.

Part of the onus falls on legislators, who need to ensure the state's public colleges and universities have the necessary funding to attract students from a wide range of backgrounds -- not just those pursuing four-year degrees but also students looking to get into the trades.

Lawmakers should focus less on culture-war issues that may further alienate the state's young base, and focus more on addressing areas of practical concern to future Nebraskans, like affordable housing, a stronger job market and financial access to a post-secondary education.

In doing so, the state's leaders can show that they indeed are listening to the state's youth, who may in turn decide that Nebraska is indeed for them.