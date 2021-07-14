Editorial, 7/15: In post-COVID world, we're relearning to engage with each other

Clearly, not everyone is approaching the post-pandemic world in the same way. For every person willing to throw caution to the wind with physical embraces, there are others who are struggling to ease back into a world where personal interaction is done without the safety net of social distancing and facemasks.

Vaccines clearly help. Divisiveness doesn't.

Our government has gone out of its way to ensure that vaccines are available to everyone who wants one. Those who have received their full dosage should feel secure with the knowledge that they are as protected as possible from a virus that rocked our world since early 2020.

We'll never hit a 100% vaccination rate, but the new variant of the virus should cause everyone to think twice. Last week, Lincoln had its first COVID-related death in months – and it was someone who had been vaccinated.

That means that no matter how bulletproof we want to believe the vaccinations make us, there are no sure-fire remedies to this virus. Good medical advice and good judgment should dictate personal vaccination decisions -- not politics or pressure.