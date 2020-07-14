Editorial, 7/15: Districts best equipped to make decisions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were rumblings last week that the federal government might pressure school districts to open by threatening to withhold funding.

President Trump Tweeted on July 8, “In German, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if no open!”

The day before, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos didn’t give Fox News’s Tucker Carlson much in the way of specifics. But her message was similar and obvious: Schools must reopen fully or else …

Nebraska’s Education Commissioner, Matt Blomstedt, said the state wouldn’t be changing any of its guidance for local schools based on federal threats.

“The Nebraska Department of Education has been working with local school districts for several months to safely provide continuity of learning for all students in the state,” he said, adding that the department “will continue to support thoughtful local leadership as they develop their individual plans to safely return to school.”