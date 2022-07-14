Editorial, 7/15: Care crisis bringing about new approaches

Labor shortages in the grocery business can mean fewer staffed checkout lines.

Labor shortages in the restaurant industry can mean longer waits and shorter hours.

Labor shortages in health care can be -- literally -- matters of life and death.

The monthly installment of Health Matters, an ongoing journalistic partnership between the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star, on Sunday laid out the math and the magnitude of the issue.

Stress levels are up. Unemployment is down -- way down. And it's hard to fill vacancies, which Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist estimated at between 10% and 15% in many facilities. And almost every problem in Lincoln and Omaha is magnified in rural health care facilities.

And everywhere, demographics are working against progress, as Nordquist notes baby boomer age staffers are retiring. They will go from giving care to needing it, as a much smaller generation moves into the profession.

The blunt-force tool, of course, is pay -- raises for nurses and caregivers in hospitals, hospice and nursing homes. But wage increases have their limits. And higher labor expenses translate into higher costs for health care consumers.

Traveling and temporary workers can fill some of the void in some places, but those are stop-gap measures.

The slower but sustainable option is to make careers in health care more accessible and appealing to younger people -- to fill the pipeline.

The Legislature, rightly, used $10 million in COVID relief funds to help students and $60 million earmarked for a rural health complex in Kearney involving the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Additionally, UNMC, UNK, state colleges, CHI Health, Bryan Health, Great Plains Health and others are engaged in creative programs to recruit and retain workers and to help students financially on their paths to graduation.

Their work often involves connecting with students not yet out of high school, planting a seed that health care is a rewarding and lucrative career. And that work often involves reaching a more diverse pool of potential students -- in part because it's an untapped resource and in part because their help is essential as the entire state's population becomes more diverse.

It will take pay, persuasion and new professional pathways -- all working in tandem -- to help heal the health care industry industry in Nebraska.

But the benefits -- increasing opportunity, prosperity and diversity -- will pay dividends for generations.