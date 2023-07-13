The friction is classic: Progress and societal good versus tradition and individual rights.

And that friction is playing out across eastern Nebraska, where seven large-scale solar projects are in different degrees of development.

Nebraska is blessed with ample sun and wind, two of the most promising renewable energy sources currently in development. They aren't, however, without drawbacks. Wind energy requires giant towers. And solar energy requires fields of solar panels.

The tension over solar development was chronicled in a recent Flatwater Free Press story by Nancy Gaarder and published in the Journal Star.

Smaller solar developments are operating in several locations around the state, but large-scale ones — with far greater generating potential and greater space requirements — are attracting vocal and legal opposition at the same time they are attracting investor interest.

Solar energy will be an increasingly important part of Nebraska's and the nation's energy portfolio. The state energy department estimates solar power makes up less than 1% of Nebraska's electricity; coal sits at 50%, wind 25% and the rest hydropower and nuclear.

That 1% is destined to grow. Solar power is generated only during daylight hours, and battery storage isn't a reality at this point, but peak-use hours are during the day, too, especially on hot, sunny summer days. That 1% is destined to grow.

The economic and environmental benefits of being a leader in solar energy are clear, so it's imperative that Nebraskans figure out how to balance land use and property rights issues.

Places for compromise — like project size and buffer zones — will be unique to location and geography. That's why local solutions and local dialogue will be better than a statewide or legislative approach to regulating and siting solar farms.

Solar farm developers have shown no interest in being bad neighbors. And developers can't launch a project without cooperative landowners who lease or sell their land. There are immediate and long-term economic benefits to be harvested with the sun.

Landowners who choose not to participate or who are adjacent to a solar farm are well within their rights to voice concerns about the impact on property values or limitations on land usage. Both sides have reasonable concerns.

But there's too much at stake for landowners, developers, county officials and Nebraskans at large not to try to make this work by approaching this opportunity with transparency, civility and respect.