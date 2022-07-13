Editorial, 7/14: Pell Grants have allowed thousands of Nebraskans to go to college

His name is unknown to most, but few have done more for higher education than the late Claiborne Pell, a six-term senator from Rhode Island.

It was Pell who sponsored a 1972 bill that reformed the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant, which provides financial aid to American college students. Eight years later, the grant was given Pell's name in honor of his work in making higher learning accessible to everyone.

Fifty years later, there are thousands of Nebraskans who have benefitted from the Pell Grant and the opportunities it afforded students who might not have otherwise been able to afford to go to college.

The current funding of the Pell Grant — about $5,600 per semester — pays the full tuition rate for in-state colleges and would cover additional costs of those students. The money does not have to be paid back.

According to data collected by the U.S. Department of Education and published through the College Scorecard, roughly 36% of students attending Nebraska’s public and private colleges and universities received a Pell Grant in the 2019-20 school year.

Now consider how many students both in Nebraska and nationwide who have benefitted from Pell Grants. That list includes UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, who received financial assistance when he enrolled at Virginia Tech University in 1979.

Journal Star higher education reporter Chris Dunker wrote last week that the grant, when combined with other scholarships, helped Green graduate with no college debt.

“I didn’t work a lot when I was in college — I worked some as a student worker — but I was able to go full-time as a student and not have to worry about 20-30 hours of workload a week,” he said. “I was able to finish in 3½ years instead of five or six years.”

The world was different four decades ago, particularly when it comes to the cost of higher education. Student debt has become a fact of life -- an unavoidable curse -- for many students, but Pell Grants still serve a valuable role in reducing that debt.

The average debt University of Nebraska-Lincoln students graduate with is roughly $24,500, according to the Institute for College Access and Success, which is below both the state average of $30,500 and the national average of $32,700.

That's a bigger hole than we'd like to see young people saddled with as they enter the workforce, but that kind of debt is at least manageable.

We can thank Pell Grants for that. Without this financial aid, there are thousands of Nebraskans who would have entered the workforce immediately out of high school, perhaps without the skill-sets necessary to run some of the firms and industries that help us to maintain the Good Life.

Even worse, consider the thousands of students who might have been forced to leave school without a degree because such funding wasn't available to them.

Fifty years later, Claiborne Pell deserves a long overdue tip of the cap for making a difference.