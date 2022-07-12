Editorial, 7/13: Vaccines, variants and a look into COVID crystal ball

The pandemic is waning. But COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The evidence can be found in recent case counts in Lancaster County. There were 556 cases in the week that ended June 30, the second-highest number of weekly cases since February.

In Nebraska, there were 3,474 cases in the seven-day period that ended July 1, a 26% percent increase triggered by the highly contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 that have driven up case counts in Europe and are responsible for the 8% national increase in the number of cases in the first two weeks of July.

Those case numbers are almost certainly underreported as most cases detected by now-popular home tests are not included in official figures. But reports of hospitalizations and deaths are accurate, and they reflect good news.

In Lancaster County, the rolling daily average of COVID hospitalizations has, of late, been about 30 people, while nationally, the number of COVID-related deaths reported on July 7 was 321, a slight drop from the previous week.

The low hospitalization and death rates reflect the fact that the vast majority of Americans now have some COVID immunity, some from having had the illness, but most from vaccination.

The latest figures show that 67.8% of Lancaster County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among residents age 5 and older, the vaccination rate rises to 73.2%.

The youngest Lincolnites, however, can now get COVID shots after last month’s Centers for Disease Control approval of vaccinations for children 6 months to 4 years old. Nationally, those vaccinations have lagged behind the rates for older children and adults. But health officials expect that over the next few months their vaccination rate will reach the 50% mark.

While cases are increasing, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post that he thinks we’re in the second-to-last COVID-19 spike. The next one is likely to come in the fall but could be accompanied by a variant-specific booster, although some believe the spike will come before the new vaccine is available.

In any case, COVID vaccines will be with us for the foreseeable future. Fauci believes that we will eventually only need yearly shots, much like the flu vaccine. But until the yearly vaccines are developed and authorized, expect more boosters more often.

COVID-19 will be part of our lives for years to come and so will the need to protect against it – and prevent another massive flare-up that could again disrupt health care, the economy and our daily lives, which now have begun to return to “normal.”