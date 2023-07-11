State Sen. Dave Murman has scheduled a July 31 hearing as part of an interim legislative study of controversial subjects -- like critical race theory -- in K-12 classrooms.

Murman, of Glenvil, chairman of the Education Committee, also wants to study parental involvement in public schools and how federal funds were used for a state website intended to help schools cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three topics are on the agenda for the hearing, where testimony will be limited to invited guests, among whom will be department of education officials, retired educators and parents. While is it's routine for interim study resolutions like these to confine testimony to invited guests, it certainly sends a mixed message that a study worried about improving dialogue isn't much interested in fostering it.

It's also strange that retired educators would be invited but no mention made of current educators.

These studies could be positive and helpful. Or they could, like much of the past legislative session itself, devolve into grandstanding and choir-preaching.

It would be helpful, for example, to discuss precisely what critical race theory -- one of the controversial topics -- is and whether there is any evidence that it has, indeed, been taught to K-12 students anywhere.

It would be helpful to discuss the fact that learning about the Civil War, civil rights and racism is different from critical race theory. Segregation, red-lining and the criminal justice policies of the 1990s still shape society. Learning about them isn't critical race theory. It's history.

It would be helpful to discuss exactly what role state government should be playing in public education. A principle of conservative politics -- and by most measures we are conservative state -- is that local control is the priority. Issues are best addressed as close to the people as possible, because solutions in Ogallala are different than those in Omaha. And even more preferable is solving problems in our own homes within our families.

And, speaking of families, it would be helpful to discuss how families and local school boards can communicate effectively about issues that really matter to education, not the latest hot-button topic. The appropriateness of some books, sex education and other sensitive issues are a tiny fraction of the important work that goes on in the classroom, and disproportionate attention on them can detract from what really matters.

It would be helpful, too, to talk about how education remains, on its most important level, a very individualized effort. There are students with involved, supportive families behind them, in need of basic instruction and the socialization schools provide. There are other students who need a lot more support. A local district is better equipped than the state to divine the real needs of students.

We hope this hearing -- open to the public but without a real public voice -- is, indeed, the start of a useful conversation and not an effort to create division where there needs to be none.