Editorial, 7/12: Disruption of COVID-19 can push Lincoln into the future

Post 9/11, tenants thinking about leases in high-rise buildings inquired about parachutes. They don’t ask anymore, and those pat downs in airports are less extensive than they used to be, but we still have x-ray machines and remove our shoes.
Following a major disruption, societal trends and policies always evolve. Can we reasonably anticipate what the pandemic will mean for Lincoln’s future?
Many companies in Lincoln are continuing a work-from home arrangement, and the demand for space in our downtown high-rise buildings may shift. But people like to be with people, so whether the new enthusiasm for working from home, or a preference for smaller suburban office buildings without elevators or low-rise apartment buildings, becomes a short term or long-term trend is hard to predict, and probably depends on how long COVID-19 runs its course.
If the use of public transportation continues to dwindle, the time may come to officially relinquish the idea of it being supported by revenue and fees, and rethink our bus routes. If self-driving remains popular for health reasons, we will have to revisit density policies that have discouraged large parking lots, drop-offs and pickups and development of infrastructure in the suburbs.
Ebooks, once a fraction of the cost of a regular book, are so popular now that they meet or exceed the price of hard copy books. Nearly every kind of service we use crossed the Rubicon to digital, if it weren’t there already. But this has created a veritable chasm alienating the aging, second language learners and the undereducated, who are finding it increasingly impossible to get everything from government assistance to tickets for a football game.
In an economic downturn brought on by major disruption, environmental policies, such as plastic shopping bag bans, have had to take a back seat. Pledges to keep taxes as low as possible might be sustainable, but promises to never raise them are proving unrealistic.
Local municipalities, which have always had to do more for less, may still perhaps be able to get an occasional federal grant. But as the federal government feels the strain of skyrocketing deficits, counties and municipalities are likely going to have to do less with even less.
Disruption brings opportunity, though.
Millennials, who have on the whole have trended towards moving back to the suburbs, will create a market that helps us reimagine tired retail malls in a new way.
There has never been a greater need for workers to design healthy filtration, heating and air conditioning systems for buildings. Robotics, already an area of significant research, will provide some solutions to unhealthy, crowded factories and production facilities.
Our libraries, schools and senior aging departments have already begun leading the disenfranchised across the digital chasm. Our medical community is innovating ways to make COVID-19 treatment more efficient and comfortable.
Lincoln is already innovating during this pandemic, and we see that becoming even greater.
