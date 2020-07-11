Editorial, 7/12: Disruption of COVID-19 can push Lincoln into the future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Post 9/11, tenants thinking about leases in high-rise buildings inquired about parachutes. They don’t ask anymore, and those pat downs in airports are less extensive than they used to be, but we still have x-ray machines and remove our shoes.

Following a major disruption, societal trends and policies always evolve. Can we reasonably anticipate what the pandemic will mean for Lincoln’s future?

Many companies in Lincoln are continuing a work-from home arrangement, and the demand for space in our downtown high-rise buildings may shift. But people like to be with people, so whether the new enthusiasm for working from home, or a preference for smaller suburban office buildings without elevators or low-rise apartment buildings, becomes a short term or long-term trend is hard to predict, and probably depends on how long COVID-19 runs its course.

If the use of public transportation continues to dwindle, the time may come to officially relinquish the idea of it being supported by revenue and fees, and rethink our bus routes. If self-driving remains popular for health reasons, we will have to revisit density policies that have discouraged large parking lots, drop-offs and pickups and development of infrastructure in the suburbs.