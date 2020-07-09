Editorial, 7/10: Nebraska's economy faces even worse hit from virus

The virus sickened thousands of meatpacking workers in the state, killed at least 11 and led to a handful of plant closures. Meanwhile, some livestock producers were forced to euthanize animals. The Farm Bureau projects roughly $1.16 billion in losses.

Similar numbers were expected for corn and soybeans ($1.17 billion) and ethanol plants ($1.3 billion), which work hand in hand and have helped to somewhat stabilize crop prices.

These ripples will be felt in Lincoln and other communities across Nebraska through reduced retail and restaurant spending, ag implement purchases and tax revenues collected both at the local and state levels.

Accordingly, it makes property tax reform – one of the Journal Star editorial board’s annual priorities – that much more important, yet improbable, to achieve.

The only property tax plan set to be debated by the full Legislature when senators reconvene later this month was drawn up with higher-than-anticipated tax receipts as a key funding source.