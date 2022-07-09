Editorial, 7/10: A better plan for troublesome intersection

Sometimes rising prices can be a good thing.

That was the case when the city was forced to abandon its much-criticized plan for an elevated roundabout at the intersection of 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard because costs for the plan rose to $44 million, some $8 million more than the original estimate.

So “hell’s halos,” as project opponents tagged the original plan, are in the scrap heap, replaced by a more cost-effective, traditional, signalized intersection proposal that was unveiled at an open house last week and is subject public comments through Thursday.

The new plan will keep the at-grade intersection that would serve Warlick Boulevard to the southwest, 14th Street to the north and Old Cheney to the east. A section of Old Cheney Road would be removed between the connection to Warlick and Salt Valley View while a new connection is proposed between Old Cheney and Warlick on the southwest side of Christ Place Church.

What all that means is a new roadway design that will improve safety while increasing traffic flow at one of Lincoln’s busiest – and during rush hours, slowest moving – intersections. It now handles more than 40,000 vehicles per day.

That number is expected to grow by 30%, to 52,000 by 2045. That’s another reason why a “new” intersection is warranted and, frankly, should have already been constructed.

After all, in July 2015, seven years ago, the elevated roundabout was chosen as the winning design in a competition seeking solutions to the problems that were already vexing the intersection.

But the project never moved far enough forward to break ground, and a 2019 petition drive threatened to the put the project on the ballot, where the odds were very high that it would been rejected by the voters.

2019 was also the first time it was shelved by the city when the cheapest bid for construction came in 7% higher than the $36 million estimate. The continued increase to $44 million sealed the design’s fate, sending the city back to the drawing board after seven years of bottlenecks and accidents at the troublesome crossroads.

The new plan is estimated at $29.3 million, which is far from cheap, but a bargain, and far less of a headache, than the $44 million elevated roundabout proposal.

It’s less-complicated traditional design also should make it easier and quicker to complete. While still in its design phase – some details of the plan might well be tweaked before final approval -- city officials expect construction to start sometime next year and be completed in 2025.

Area traffic will undoubtedly be snarled during construction. But the South Beltway, which is scheduled to open May 1, around the time the new project is likely to start, should ease some congestion.

The beltway will probably offer some relief to the traffic troubles at 14th and Warlick, but the real, long-term fix will come when the new, wisely revised project is completed three years from now.