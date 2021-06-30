Editorial, 7/1: Needs of long-term residents should take precedence over short-term renters

We’re not worried as much about the 200 houses in Lincoln that are currently licensed to serve as short-term rental properties. But what would happen if that number suddenly grew to, say, 2,000?
Every flood begins with a trickle, and every fire starts with a single spark.
Putting rules in place – while choosing not to adopt a stipulation that would mandate at least 600 feet between short-term rental properties – was a compromise and a good first step by the Lincoln City Council to regulate the industry.
But it was only a single step. Constant monitoring needs to continue, especially with a relatively new industry that has some unknowns.
Any business doing its part to fuel the local economy by attracting visitors to town is to be appreciated. These visitors buy in our shops and boutiques, eat in our restaurants and take in all the sights, all of which creates an economic impact.
In addition, we always appreciate anything that can showcase our city. But we’d like the people who visit Lincoln to enrich our city, not harm it. Being here for a fun stay can’t come at the expense or to the detriment of the quality of life we have come to adore.
The needs of Lincoln’s full-time residents should be prioritized.
There’s also a long-term issue our city leaders will need to eventually face head on: We have a serious housing shortage. That said, is it wise to allow investors to buy up properties for the sole purpose of using them as short-term rentals, which only reduces the inventory while driving up the price of affordable housing?
That’s a dilemma that won’t be solved overnight. In the short term, the rules put in place earlier this month represent the city’s attempt to find a compromise between two groups: Neighbors who say large parties in short-term rentals create noise and parking headaches and property owners who thought the proposed rules were too restrictive.
The city decided to draft rules after the Legislature passed a law in 2019 preventing cities from banning short-term rentals, initially proposing rules that would have required that property owners live in the rentals.
Regulating the industry is necessary. The city of Lincoln already has laws and ordinances on the books to curtail loud parties and abuse of alcohol. Still, is it fair for nearby residents to be required to endure the disruption of daily life that some short-term rentals could cause?
It's a tricky balance between property owners and neighbors. Lincoln rightly wants to be welcoming to lodgers and accommodating to property owners, but it needs to be ready to adapt as new issues arise.