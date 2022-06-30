Editorial, 7/1: Levelling the playing field, quite literally

Level the playing field, the oft-used phrase aimed describing providing equity, should be a literal goal in youth sports, where a two-tiered system of select teams or recreational leagues has created a disparity for young athletes that could very well impact the rest of their lives.

That disparity can be easily seen in statistics compiled by Steve Dosskey, who mapped out each Class A high school’s percentage of free-and reduced-lunch students – a metric used to measure poverty – and looked at which schools qualified for state competition and won championships.

The findings of computer scientist Dosskey, who became interested in the issues surrounding youth sports as an assistant soccer coach at Lincoln Southeast, are hardly surprising. But they quantify longstanding gaps between schools with higher poverty levels and achievement on the field.

Statewide, over the last 20 years, 75% of Class A state qualifiers and 81% in all sports came from schools in the lower half of free- and reduced-lunch enrollment. In stark contrast, schools with the most poverty – those in the top quarter of free- and reduced-lunch enrollment made up only about 9% of state qualifiers and 10% of champions.

Those gaps play out in Lincoln as well. From 2003 to 2022, teams from the three LPS schools with the lowest poverty levels – Lincoln East, Southeast and Southwest – had vastly more state-qualifying seasons than teams from LPS’ other three high schools.

So what do those findings have to do with youth sports?

Put simply, before high school student-athletes typically participate in either recreational leagues, such as those offered through the YMCA, or on select teams that have greater access to better facilities, better equipment and compete at a higher level than the recreational leagues.

The select teams are generally “pay to play,” shutting out many young athletes whose families cannot afford to join the team and, thereby, inhibiting the full development of the skills, and, importantly, the recognition of their talent that can lead to placement on high school teams and, for some, fulfilling the dream of a college athletic scholarship.

There is nothing “wrong” with select teams, and they unquestionably benefit their student-athletes. But there is a need for a concerted effort to, in some fashion, level the playing field for the youngsters from less affluent families who cannot reap those benefits.

Elite athletes often get found wherever they are, but another tier might just need the opportunity and instruction to succeed.

A Malone Center program to create and fund club sports teams offers an example of one solution. LPS and other community centers might jump in, too.

Select teams are an important part of the sporting community, helping student-athletes excel. In an ideal world, the door of opportunity they represent doesn't get shut in the faces of those less financially well off.

