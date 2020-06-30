Editorial, 7/1: Emergency declaration must better state prisons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years, Nebraska’s prisons system has been in a state of crisis, bursting at the seams with far more inmates than the 10 facilities can handle.

Effective today, under a 2015 state law, the overcrowding is now officially at an emergency level. Now, a reduction in population is imminent, and we hope the state is ready to capitalize on this event to create change that’s been needed for decades.

The overcrowding emergency was mandated if the prison population exceeds 140% – which it has since 2009 – and continues until it falls below 125%. To do so would require prisons to release roughly 1,200 more inmates than they admit.

Perhaps most perplexing is the lack of measurable action before this deadline. Governors could’ve declared this emergency earlier, and hundreds of state senators have had opportunities – both for the decades preceding and years after – the state law took effect. Yet little measurable progress has been made.

Despite adding 260 beds to prison capacity since 2016, the percentage of inmates to design capacity has remained essentially flat.