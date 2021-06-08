Editorial, 6/9: Police chief selection process does its job

Lincoln residents can rest assured of two things when it comes to their next chief of police.

The soon-to-be-named leader of the city's police department will be well qualified, and he or she will break ground as either the first person of color, the first woman or both to serve as Lincoln's chief.

The Lincoln Police Department -- with more than 350 sworn officers and 140 civilian staffers -- serves this city with dedication and distinction. It is by no means a broken agency. Events of the last year -- and well before -- forced introspection by law enforcement bodies large and small across the entire nation.

Commendably, Lincoln police have been interested in listening and learning. And that dovetails with the inclusive process employed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the city during the hiring process to replace Jeff Bliemeister, who left in January for a job heading up security at Bryan Health.

The finalists are Genelle Moore, a groundbreaking career LPD officer who retired in 2017; Ramon Batista, former chief of police in Mesa, Arizona; Teresa Ewins, a San Francisco police department commander; and Darryl McSwain, chief of police for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division.