Editorial, 6/9: Maybe it's time to change the message: Nebraska is for everyone

In reality, Nebraska likely isn't for everyone, but it's time for the state's tourism commission to drop the slogan and give the world a chance to decide for itself.

It's been four years since the Nebraska Tourism Commission adopted its slogan, "Nebraska. Honestly, it's not for everyone," which has inspired both praise and criticism, has been the subject of stories in national publications and ridicule from the late-night pundits.

In reminding the world that the Good Life is not for everyone, it generated about $7.1 million in publicity value and reached nearly 885 million people, reports the Omaha World-Herald.

And while attention may be good, it's not clear it did much to do what it set out to do: get people to come here.

The joke has run its course, and maybe it's time to tell people why they should come here. Maybe it's time to recommend the obvious -- the Henry Doorly Zoo, the College World Series and Memorial Stadium on a crisp fall Saturday -- while showcasing some selling points that most people don't know about.

Most people have no clue of what Nebraska has to offer west of Grand Island. They know little of the Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area, Nebraska's historical forts -- Fort McPherson, Fort Kearny and Fort Sidney among them -- or the natural beauty of the sand hills.

Nebraska has world-class golf courses in Valentine, Mullen and Gothenburg that might be off the beaten path but would measure up to any you'll find in other states.

These are selling points -- reasons for people to come here. And as noteworthy as the "it's not for everyone" slogan might have been, it didn't exactly extoll the message of inclusivity Nebraska ought to seek.

The longstanding myth is that Nebraska is nothing more than a place to fly over or drive through on the way to a vacation destination.

Nebraska has traditionally been in the bottom-five tourism states, according to a polling company that specializes in the field.

Nebraska ranked 45th in spring 2019, tied with Arkansas and Oklahoma, but only 17% of people surveyed were somewhat or extremely interested in visiting. There was no poll reported in 2020.

In spring 2021, 21% of people were somewhat or extremely interested in visiting Nebraska in the next two years, and it ranked 48th. In its most recent report, spring 2022, that number rose to 25% and Nebraska ranked 45th.

The slogan made people look -- that's a good thing -- but it hasn't had enough of an impact economically to continue throwing money down this hole.

Tourism is a $3.6 billion industry in Nebraska that generates almost $265 million in state and local taxes.

It's time to consider another strategy, another way to get people to want to come here for a visit. Once they do, maybe they'll change their mind and realize what we've thought all along.

Nebraska is for everyone.

