Beginning July 1, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will cut nearly $10.8 million from its 2023-24 budget by closing open positions and reducing administrative costs. Those cuts, however, will make up less than half of the budget deficit facing UNL.

That $23.8 million deficit has largely been created by enrollment losses over the past two years. That funding crisis, exacerbated by the failure of state appropriations to keep up with the cost of doing business, will continue and, perhaps, worsen.

Without finding additional revenue sources like raising tuition or cutting costs, the deficit for the University of Nebraska system as a whole could balloon to $80 million in 2024-25, with roughly half of that having to be accounted for by UNL, the largest of the system’s four campuses.

To that end, administrators have proposed, and later this month the Board of Regents is likely to approve, a 3.5% tuition increase that would reduce the deficit to $27.2 million in 2023-24 and $57.6 million in 2024-25.

That tuition increase would add $9 per credit hour for undergraduate students at UNL, or about $270 for 30 credit hours, the yearly average of student credit hours. While no tuition increases are desirable, that proposal appears to be reasonably minimal.

But it cannot make up the deficit. Nor will appropriations from the state. NU had requested a 3% increase in its state appropriations. Gov. Jim Pillen cut that increase to 2% in his budget. The Legislature approved a 2.5% increase.

The decision to cut the NU request in a session where hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on water projects and given back in corporate and income tax cuts flies in the face of the oft-expressed desire to “keep young people” in the state.

The deepening of cuts that will be the result of the state's appropriations will, over time, damage NU generally and UNL, the flagship campus, particularly, making it less appealing to future students and highly qualified faculty and creating program cuts that could eliminate courses of study in a liberal arts university.

NU is not alone in facing deficits. Universities around the country, including other Big Ten institutions, are being squeezed as the number of traditional college-aged students is declining, resulting in lost tuition revenue. At the same time, the cost of running the school, primarily in salaries for administrators, faculty and staff and rising health insurance expenditures, continues to rise and questions circle about whether a four-year college degree is worth it.

Projections, however, show that within the next decade, the majority of jobs in Nebraska will require a college degree.

That means that NU administrators, led by President Ted Carter, should continue to do the best they can to soften the deficit blows with strategic cuts and the modest tuition increase, and the state should increase, rather than cut, the next NU appropriations request in order to keep the university healthy and serving the young people of the state.