Editorial, 6/8: No arguments here on look of new plate

At the unveiling of Nebraska's new license plate design last week First Lady Suzanne Shore correctly noted that it's "a state sport in every state to criticize license plates."

Let the games begin.

But you're not going to get a lot of criticism here. We actually think we ended up with a pretty good design for a plate that will adorn 8 million vehicles from 2023 to 2028.

Final judgment will have to be reserved until a real plate is attached to a real car on a real street (and maybe after a couple of weeks of accumulated winter road grime), but the unveiled design has simple colors (gray and blue), easy-to-read typography and, most importantly, features an image that tells an important story.

The artwork, a reproduction of the Hildreth Meiere mosaic embedded in the floor of the Capitol's second-floor north entrance, depicts stars, lightning, the sun, moon and a planet. "It embodies the spirit of Nebraska," Shore said.

It's less ambitious in terms of trying to tell the state's story than previous designs that captured the state's rugged west with Chimney Rock and its urban east with a city skyline split by a subtle Platte River. And its plain colors won't clash with most colors of car -- if that's something you care about.

Our outgoing plate -- the Sower -- wasn't exactly universally hailed as a victory of graphic design. If fact, it took two tries to get the Sower right. The first attempt, it was discovered by the Journal Star, was in fact a sower image from a relief sculpture at Michigan State University, and not the one on top of our Capitol.

But that controversy paled in comparison to the one in 2009 when a website hijacked a state poll in an effort to ensure Nebraskans got the most boring design possible. The World-Herald uncovered what would become known as "Plategate," after the state first denied that the survey had been influenced. Nebraska ended up with the gold, green and grayish meadowlark on a goldenrod plate.

So this time, we had a quiet process that produced a competently designed plate. We don't need the flashiest, but we want something that stands up to the scrutiny of a family driving cross country on summer vacation playing the license plate game.

If you don't like the plate, there are 33 different specialty plate options, each of which publicizes and financially supports a different cause.

But for our money -- quite literally -- our new plate will do a fine job. It may not scream Nebraska to someone not from here. But it draws on a striking image and a shared experience and says we're Nebraskans in a quiet and understated way.

