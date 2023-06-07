Last week, Lincoln got a chance to see what five years and $56 million could do for its airport.

The terminal renovation project created a more comfortable, useful space for travelers to relax or work -- different kinds of chairs, plug-ins all over and seats with accompanying work stations.

The reviews were more than favorable. The Lincoln Airport is now a much better place to wait for a flight.

This week, the Lincoln Airport becomes a much better place to fly out of, with Red Way Airlines offering service to Orlando and Las Vegas starting Thursday and adding flights over the next two weeks to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis and Nashville.

The additional flights offer desirable destinations as well as great opportunities for connections.

Renovations and new flights show that the stars are aligning for the Lincoln Airport.

The investment of time and money in updating Lincoln's terminal shows a community commitment to air travel. Expanded flight operations show a recognition on the part of airlines that Lincoln is serious about making its airport useful for community travelers and enticing to airlines that need to find a commercial benefit in providing service.

The next step will require more than federal grants or government funding or subsidies. The next step is genuine, grassroots community support. Lincolnites need to make the conscious decision to fly out of Lincoln.

Right now, Red Way is making its flights very attractive in terms of price. And ticket prices -- and their first cousin, flight availability -- have been the biggest draw pulling travelers toward Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

So, a short commute, easy parking, more flights and more destinations, and a comfortable, modern place to catch a plane give the Lincoln Airport an edge it's never had before.

And an airport with an edge is a boon to those traveling for pleasure and for the businesses community, where connections -- figurative and literal -- mean everything.

Now, community support is the crucial piece of the equation for success, and its the one piece that's beyond the reach of the Airport Authority, the city, the state, airlines or the FAA. It's in in the hands of Lincoln.