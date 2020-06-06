Editorial, 6/7: Listen to Nebraskans on trade, immigration

Given Nebraska’s agricultural heritage and economy, plenty of ambitious plans for the state’s future allude to growth.
Two areas lend themselves quite literally to that verb – global trade and immigration. The former helps grow the state’s economy; the latter has powered Nebraska’s recent population gains.
And, according to a recent survey, Nebraskans want more of both – as they should.
The study, conducted by the Yeutter Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, found those two topics were front and center in the minds of Nebraskans surveyed from Omaha to Scottsbluff.
Political direction at the federal level, however, fails to reflect what Nebraskans want and need. Therefore, residents of this state must vocally advocate for freer trade and increased legal immigration.
Much of this centers on the state’s leading industry, agriculture, which we can thank for roughly a quarter of all jobs in Nebraska.
"Trade policy is viewed as the most important aspect of U.S. foreign policy for Nebraska's middle class, particularly due to its impact in the agricultural production complex," the report stated. "The message was remarkably consistent: the more international trade, the better."
We couldn’t agree more – Nebraska benefits from a robust global marketplace. As a net exporter, the Cornhusker State sold $3.1 billion more overseas than it imported in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
However, Nebraska’s total exports fell by $500 million from 2018, especially troublesome as low commodity prices and natural disasters battered farmers and ranchers. Yet, as destructive as trade wars and tariffs are, they’ve been used to great harm to Nebraska’s ag producers.
Meanwhile, these same farmers and ranchers have struggled to find the employees, as crackdowns at the federal level have reduced the number of permits available to seasonal immigrant workers for farm fields or permanent workers to process meat at coronavirus-ravaged packing plants.
They’re not alone, either; Nebraska is creeping toward a looming workforce shortfall in many fields as baby boomers retire faster than they can be replaced, especially in rural areas.
The easiest way is to lean on the fuel for Nebraska’s recent population growth: immigrants. Without them, Nebraska would be staying level or slipping back in terms of residents. Instead, it’s growing at a rate that’s average or slightly better among the 50 states.
And Nebraskans realize this, as the study found: "Residents viewed immigrant families as the path back to population growth and, thus, the way to maintain or grow their businesses and schools."
Today’s world is getting more globalized every day, not less, and Nebraskans understand the importance of selling the fruits of our labor across the world and rolling out the welcome mat to immigrants.
It’s time elected officials come around to the common sense Nebraskans have on these vital issues.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!