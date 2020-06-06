Editorial, 6/7: Listen to Nebraskans on trade, immigration

We couldn’t agree more – Nebraska benefits from a robust global marketplace. As a net exporter, the Cornhusker State sold $3.1 billion more overseas than it imported in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

However, Nebraska’s total exports fell by $500 million from 2018, especially troublesome as low commodity prices and natural disasters battered farmers and ranchers. Yet, as destructive as trade wars and tariffs are, they’ve been used to great harm to Nebraska’s ag producers.

Meanwhile, these same farmers and ranchers have struggled to find the employees, as crackdowns at the federal level have reduced the number of permits available to seasonal immigrant workers for farm fields or permanent workers to process meat at coronavirus-ravaged packing plants.

They’re not alone, either; Nebraska is creeping toward a looming workforce shortfall in many fields as baby boomers retire faster than they can be replaced, especially in rural areas.

The easiest way is to lean on the fuel for Nebraska’s recent population growth: immigrants. Without them, Nebraska would be staying level or slipping back in terms of residents. Instead, it’s growing at a rate that’s average or slightly better among the 50 states.