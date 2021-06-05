Editorial, 6/6: With no means to execute Trail, what can death row hearing do?

The only way Aubrey Trail will leave prison is in a coffin.

Given the nature of his grisly crime – the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Lincoln resident Sydney Loofe – a lifetime of imprisonment until his death, whenever and however it occurs, is the most severe punishment the state can dispense to protect Nebraskans against him and sociopaths and killers of his ilk.

Regardless of the outcome of his death penalty hearing next week, though, there remains no way the state can carry out the capital punishment prosecutors are seeking for Trail.

Which begs the question: What will a death sentence achieve?

The Journal Star editorial board remains staunchly opposed to the death penalty on moral grounds, but this argument is being made from a practical standpoint.

Nebraska voters reinstated the death penalty after it was abolished by the Legislature, but there’s no legal means or aboveboard way to obtain the drugs to carry out a lethal injection, the only execution method allowed under state law.

The Legislature would need to either change the type of capital punishment – something it won’t find 33 votes to do – or find drugs through a back-door method to perform a lethal injection.