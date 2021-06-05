Editorial, 6/6: With no means to execute Trail, what can death row hearing do?

The only way Aubrey Trail will leave prison is in a coffin.
Given the nature of his grisly crime – the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Lincoln resident Sydney Loofe – a lifetime of imprisonment until his death, whenever and however it occurs, is the most severe punishment the state can dispense to protect Nebraskans against him and sociopaths and killers of his ilk.
Regardless of the outcome of his death penalty hearing next week, though, there remains no way the state can carry out the capital punishment prosecutors are seeking for Trail.
Which begs the question: What will a death sentence achieve?
The Journal Star editorial board remains staunchly opposed to the death penalty on moral grounds, but this argument is being made from a practical standpoint.
Nebraska voters reinstated the death penalty after it was abolished by the Legislature, but there’s no legal means or aboveboard way to obtain the drugs to carry out a lethal injection, the only execution method allowed under state law.
The Legislature would need to either change the type of capital punishment – something it won’t find 33 votes to do – or find drugs through a back-door method to perform a lethal injection.
It’s not for a lack of effort on the executive branch’s part, either, when it comes to finding execution compounds. Efforts to buy pharmaceuticals from a shadow broker in India were unsuccessful and embarrassing for Nebraska, though the state won the race against the expiration date of drugs – while defying manufacturers’ wishes and open-records laws – used to kill convicted murderer Carey Dean Moore.
Beyond that, an impotent death penalty only exacerbates how expensive it is to maintain a death row in the face of costly litigation that can span decades, both from inmates and the public when the state shirks its legal obligation to transparency.
Regardless of whether Trail receives a death sentence, he will end up with the same result of a life sentence without parole: him serving until he dies of natural causes at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
This hearing isn’t occurring in a vacuum. Rather, it will have effects that outlive Trail, especially given appeals that can span decades inevitably following a death sentence.
Trail’s hearing will take place right on the heels of another determining how to handle a woman on death row if his co-conspirator, Bailey Boswell, becomes Nebraska’s first woman to face capital punishment. Present state law only allows inmates facing execution to be housed at Tecumseh, an all-male prison.
If anyone incarcerated in Nebraska’s penal system deserves a death sentence for the depravity of a murder, Aubrey Trail would surely rank near, if not at, the top of the list.
However, the hearing that will determine whether he receives such punishment will be as useless as Nebraska’s laws reestablishing and governing the death penalty.