Editorial, 6/5: In challenging time, Lincoln's generosity hits powerful note

Barbara Bartle expertly threads the needle when reconciling a two-day period that began with another record-setting Give to Lincoln Day tally and was punctuated by widespread protests, violence and outrage following the death of a black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
"I've been thinking a lot about this," said the president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, which spearheaded the communitywide fundraising effort that brought in nearly $7 million last week.
She's not alone.
The last week should cause introspection, a reckoning of who we are and how we move forward as individuals and as a community so that everyone feels valued and -- just as importantly -- safe.
Bartle's recipe for success -- listening to the stories of Lincoln's people, which unveil commonalities while also exposing and explain our flaws and humanity -- is one that we should seek to emulate.
It's what allowed Give to Lincoln Day to have its biggest day ever even though much of the city has been hindered by the coronavirus.
"I always go back to the stories," she said. "The more we can understand each other's stories, the more we can help each other and take care of each other so that we can all live in a world that is better for all of us."
Since 2012, Give to Lincoln Day has raised more than $33 million -- all of it going to assist the Lancaster County organizations the work to better the lives of those in need. It's a much-needed reminder that, even as it continues to evolve, Lincoln is a city that never fails in showing it cares.
Amazingly in retrospect, this year was supposed to be a hard one.
COVID-19 caused the local economy to creep to a crawl while putting thousands in the unemployment line, casting uncertainty over this year's Give to Lincoln Day.
Yet, nearly 31,000 individuals found ways to make donations. Many kicked in $10. Others generously signed over their government relief checks. And still others gave a whole lot more.
"It was the spirit of the time," Bartle said. "It was the spirit of helping one another get through this."
Again, she was brought back to the stories. She said she listened and conveyed stories told by Scott Young, the executive director of the Lincoln Food Bank, and those stories resonated.
"They were emotional stories," she said. "How could you listen and not be moved? People were struggling. People who had never thought they'd have to go to the food bank were suddenly struggling."
These are interesting times, indeed. Sandwiched between a global pandemic and worldwide protests is an indicator that Lincoln is a place that looks after its own and -- more critically -- cares.
This story is about more than the $7 million collected. It's goes deeper than a fourth straight record-setting year for Give to Lincoln Day.
"Really, honestly it's about loving each other," she said. "That's what all of this is about."
