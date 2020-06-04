Editorial, 6/5: In challenging time, Lincoln's generosity hits powerful note

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Barbara Bartle expertly threads the needle when reconciling a two-day period that began with another record-setting Give to Lincoln Day tally and was punctuated by widespread protests, violence and outrage following the death of a black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"I've been thinking a lot about this," said the president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, which spearheaded the communitywide fundraising effort that brought in nearly $7 million last week.

She's not alone.

The last week should cause introspection, a reckoning of who we are and how we move forward as individuals and as a community so that everyone feels valued and -- just as importantly -- safe.

Bartle's recipe for success -- listening to the stories of Lincoln's people, which unveil commonalities while also exposing and explain our flaws and humanity -- is one that we should seek to emulate.

It's what allowed Give to Lincoln Day to have its biggest day ever even though much of the city has been hindered by the coronavirus.

"I always go back to the stories," she said. "The more we can understand each other's stories, the more we can help each other and take care of each other so that we can all live in a world that is better for all of us."