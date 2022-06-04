Editorial, 6/5: Crash carries sobering lessons for the future

Two young women are dead and 20 others were injured, victims of a fatal crash that sent two cars into spectators who were watching cars on O Street during the annual Memorial Day cruise.

Twelve years ago, a 35-year-old woman was killed while trying to shield her children from a car that had jumped the curb on another cruise night. That event was “sanctioned,” taking place under the auspices of Americruise, a national hot rod/classic car gathering that was held in Lincoln in the late ‘90s and early 2000’s but has not been here in two decades.

The May 29 event was, in fact, unsanctioned. And it brought increased enforcement on O Street by Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol that night and on previous nights.

But there was no way that a police car could be stationed at each intersection down the five miles of O from 17th to 84th streets.

And there were no officers present when a speeding car, driven by an Omaha man hit the young women’s vehicle turning left at 52nd and O streets and sent both vehicles into spectators in the Barnes & Noble parking lot.

“We will be changing a lot of things in regards to people that are coming to Lincoln to cause havoc like that,” Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference this week. Understandably, Ewins did not detail those changes. There's still a lot to figure out.

But something must be figured out to prevent another cruise night tragedy.

In the past, police have encouraged O Street businesses to report those who gather in their parking lots for trespassing, enabling them to disperse the crowds. That might be going too far for the cruise night.

But, perhaps, a “curfew” closing time could be set that would send home many if not most of the thousands that gather along O to see the cars before the speeders and burn out artists can disrupt the proceedings.

Other tools -- temporary lane closures and speed limit reductions -- also are available to control traffic on cruise night. But the real changes, and here’s the hard part, also must come from drivers taking personal responsibility when they join the other cars in the cruise.

It must be noted that the vast majority of those who take part in the cruise do so responsibly, driving slowing down O to give those in their lawn chairs, sitting on tailgates and standing near the curb, the opportunity to take a good look at their vehicles.

And, as the 5,000 people who have turned out to watch the Memorial Day cruise for 20 years show, Lincoln loves its classic cars and hot rods.

So it would be a shame for the city and police to have to take measures that would shut down the cruise. But, as Ewins said, some changes must be made to try to ensure the cruise will be safe for spectators and drivers.

And those changes need to be widely publicized and in place by next May so the Memorial Day weekend tradition can continue and the cool vintage cars and hot rods can, again, roll down Lincoln’s main street.

