Editorial, 6/4: Some, but not all, failed bills in Legislature are chances missed

Editor’s note: This is second in a two-part look at the Nebraska Legislature in 2021. The first part ran Thursday.

What the Nebraska Legislature fails to do often has greater impact on the state than any action it takes during a session.

Such is the case in 2021, which saw key measures fail to move out of committee, get tied up with filibusters or simply not get enough votes to become law.

The most potentially impactful measure that left this year’s debate was Albion Sen. Tom Briese’s LB408 that would have placed a 3% annual limit on local property tax increases. The measure, which would have strangled Lincoln and Omaha public schools and city and county governments, was tied up in a filibuster.

The idea of some kind of lid on property taxes is likely to return next year in the biennium’s short session. We hope for a more comprehensive tax reform package that will equitably shift the tax burden in the state between sales, income and property taxes.

A more radical tax measure, Sen. Steve Erdrman’s LR11CA, which would have asked voters to replace the state’s current tax system with a consumption tax, rightfully failed to advance.