Editorial, 6/4: Proposed hate crime ordinance a good call

In January, a swastika was painted on front steps of the South Street Temple and anti-Semitic graffiti on the synagogue’s wooden front door.

Last month, swastikas were discovered spray painted onto trees in Wilderness Park and on a Holdrege Street bike trail.

Those bigoted acts of vandalism and reports of bias against Asian American residents resulting from false assumptions about coronavirus prompted Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to propose a city ordinance that would create a city hate crime, designed to outlaw offenses committed to intimidate.

The proposed ordinance would not create a new crime. Rather, it would make the commission of an already prohibited offense an additional crime if the perpetrator meant to intimidate someone based on their actual or perceived race, color, religion, physical or mental disability, national origin, age, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Violation of the ordinance would be punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine and the sentence would be required to be served consecutively to any other sentence, unless a judge stated on the record why it should be concurrent.