Editorial, 6/4: Proposed hate crime ordinance a good call

In January, a swastika was painted on front steps of the South Street Temple and anti-Semitic graffiti on the synagogue’s wooden front door.
Last month, swastikas were discovered spray painted onto trees in Wilderness Park and on a Holdrege Street bike trail.
Those bigoted acts of vandalism and reports of bias against Asian American residents resulting from false assumptions about coronavirus prompted Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to propose a city ordinance that would create a city hate crime, designed to outlaw offenses committed to intimidate.
The proposed ordinance would not create a new crime. Rather, it would make the commission of an already prohibited offense an additional crime if the perpetrator meant to intimidate someone based on their actual or perceived race, color, religion, physical or mental disability, national origin, age, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
Violation of the ordinance would be punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine and the sentence would be required to be served consecutively to any other sentence, unless a judge stated on the record why it should be concurrent.
Spray-painting swastikas on a church or temple, for example, could carry a new charge under the ordinance. A 21-year-old Plattsmouth man, arrested in February for allegedly spray-painting the swastikas on the South Street Temple, has been charged with felony criminal mischief.
That vandalism-related charge is the only remedy now available for city prosecutors. The proposed ordinance would provide another tool for prosecutors to work to stop perpetrators of hate.
Those crimes, as the Journal Star editorial board has previously stated, are not just vandalism against property, intimidating expressions of speech or isolated attacks on one group of people. Rather, they are assaults on our humanity and the basic principles of our nation that we as individuals and a government are obligated to defend.
The charge and punishment proposed aren't likely to serve as a deterrent to hate crime. But “just having it on the books alone sends a strong message about what the community stands for,” said City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick.
Indeed, the ordinance, which should be passed after this month’s City Council public hearing, would deliver and fortify the message that, in the words of Gaylor Baird “hate has no home in Lincoln and that every resident belongs here.”
