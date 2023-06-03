It is a measure of the importance of Nebraska football to the state that the University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering making system President Ted Carter responsible for directing and overseeing Husker athletics.

The proposal would put the regents a step closer to the decision-making process of the athletics office.

But its intent, according to Lincoln Regent Tim Clare, who made the proposal along with Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice, is to put the nationally respected Carter in charge of Nebraska athletics during this era of great change in collegiate athletics, driven by name-image-likeness payments to athletes, conference realignment and a facilities arms race.

In addition to his campus responsibilities, Carter would also take Nebraska’s spot on the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, which has oversight of the conference's policies, budget and operations, as well as hiring of the commissioner.

In making the proposal public last week, the two regents argued that it makes sense to have Carter responsible for the “single most iconic brand in the state of Nebraska” overseeing the program that “serves as the front door to the university for so many Nebraskans.”

There has been no criticism of athletics department operations and decision-making under retiring Chancellor Ronnie Green, who oversees athletics as well as all other departments at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

And Carter has been involved in those decisions, including the hiring of football coach Matt Rhule, earning praise from Athletics Director Trev Alberts.

Clare and Schafer see this as an opportunity, not a needed fix.

The proposal would significantly add to Carter’s workload, raising the question of what duties he will have to turn over to other administrators or make lower in priorities.

UNL Faculty Senate President Kelli Kopocis voiced concern Wednesday that a different structure could have unintended consequences for academics and could impact how athletes are served at UNL. She noted that anything that weakens the flagship campus weakens the entire university system.

The regents will take up the issue at their June 22 meeting. If approved, Carter could be put in charge July 1, just in time for football season.

The change was suggested in part because of Carter's skill set and experience. A change of this magnitude based on one person's talents isn't without risk. What happens after Carter?

Perhaps the key question regents must ask themselves was prompted by Carter's suggestion to "take Ted Carter out of it. ... If it's the right thing to do, it's the right thing to do."

The regents will make that decision at their June 22 meeting.