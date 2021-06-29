Editorial, 6/30: Moos leaves Huskers better than he found them

There were a lot of words spoken Friday, and all of them seemed carefully chosen.

"Apparently, this was the best time," Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos said of his abruptly announced retirement, which is effective Wednesday.

"He made that decision, and so we really respect his decision. We've been talking about it for a couple of weeks," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "I have nothing further to say."

Moos leaves with 18 months left on contract that paid him $1.15 million this year. Amid unanswered questions and vague phrasing regarding the circumstances of Moos' retirement, this much is certain about his three-year tenure: He did what he set out to do and leaves a big mark on Husker sports.

While their records indicate their work isn't done, Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg, Moos' two highest profile hires, as football and men's basketball coaches, respectively, were almost universally hailed as great moves. He hired Will Bolt, whose baseball program caught national attention this year, pushing then No. 1-ranked Arkansas to the brink of elimination in the NCAA tournament.

And under his leadership, the university launched a $155 million project to build a new football facility at the same time it was dealing with a revenue downturn created by the pandemic.