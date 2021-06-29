Editorial, 6/30: Moos leaves Huskers better than he found them

There were a lot of words spoken Friday, and all of them seemed carefully chosen.
"Apparently, this was the best time," Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos said of his abruptly announced retirement, which is effective Wednesday.
"He made that decision, and so we really respect his decision. We've been talking about it for a couple of weeks," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "I have nothing further to say."
Moos leaves with 18 months left on contract that paid him $1.15 million this year. Amid unanswered questions and vague phrasing regarding the circumstances of Moos' retirement, this much is certain about his three-year tenure: He did what he set out to do and leaves a big mark on Husker sports.
While their records indicate their work isn't done, Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg, Moos' two highest profile hires, as football and men's basketball coaches, respectively, were almost universally hailed as great moves. He hired Will Bolt, whose baseball program caught national attention this year, pushing then No. 1-ranked Arkansas to the brink of elimination in the NCAA tournament.
And under his leadership, the university launched a $155 million project to build a new football facility at the same time it was dealing with a revenue downturn created by the pandemic.
Moos was a reassuring presence amid tumultuous times and hard decisions. He was folksy, funny and an appealing face for fans and fundraising. Nebraskans weren't clamoring for his departure, but clearly things weren't perfect in the North Stadium administration offices.
Moos' retirement -- cue the "air quotes" around retirement if you like -- only adds to the air of instability surrounding Husker athletics. And that makes everything harder -- recruiting, hiring coaches, retaining the best personnel.
But it's also an opportunity.
Name, image and likeness legislation, allowing athletes to profit from their participation, was a game-changer. The Supreme Court ruling last week that colleges can't impose limits on education-related benefits alters the playing field. And in a concurring opinion Justice Brett Kavanaugh foreshadowed even bigger things -- opening to door to players one day receiving non-education-related compensation for their services.
Nebraskans like folks with ties to the Husker family, but Moos' replacement will need more than familiarity with Husker heritage. The search needs to focus on candidates willing to embrace -- and capitalize on -- a rapidly evolving business/education model and to represent a diverse group of athletes and staffers.
Bill Moos leaves the Husker athletic department better than he found it. Now, it's up to the university and his successor to make these investments pay off.