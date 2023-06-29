Legal sports betting came to Nebraska on June 22 when Dave Anderson, vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, put $200 on Nebraska to beat Minnesota in its season-opening football game Aug. 31.

Placed at WarHorse Casino, that bet on the Huskers, which under state law can only be made on away games, opened a new era of gambling.

Anderson’s bet was particularly appropriate for two reasons: first the NHBPA led the effort to get casino gambling in order to benefit the state’s race tracks and horse racing industry and, second, because football is the “bread and butter” of sports books everywhere.

It will be a couple of months before WarHorse, as of now the only sportsbook operating in the state, will see the flood of gridiron betting. But it will almost certainly bring in tens of thousands of bets each week.

That amount, however, will be dwarfed if the Legislature, as it should, eliminates the state’s prohibition on online and mobile-device gambling, allowing bettors to wager on their phones, which is legal in 22 states, including Nebraska’s neighbors of Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Iowa.

Any thought of prohibiting gambling on mobile devices should be vanquished by the other recent development on the state’s gambling scene —the launch of Jackpocket, one of the nation’s top lottery apps, in Nebraska.

That app allows lottery players to order tickets for the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Pick 3 and Pick 5 games from a mobile phone or other electronic device. A “lottery courier service,” Jackpocket buys lottery tickets from official lottery retailers on behalf of its users and delivers the tickets to them electronically.

Because it is a courier service, not an authorized lottery retailer and not affiliated with or endorsed by the Nebraska Lottery, the Jackpocket app does not run afoul of the state’s prohibition on online gambling.

That means that, like it or not, mobile betting is now operating in Nebraska. And Jackpocket also creates an argument in favor of state-approved mobile sports betting to ensure the wagering is safe, secure and properly operated.

Sports betting has, of course, gone on in Nebraska for decades, likely since bets were placed on horse races and baseball games in the decades immediately after 1867 statehood. And bookies continue to take in thousands of dollars from wagers on Husker football, the NFL, NBA, MLB and on and on.

The opening of sports betting at WarHorse has, at least, given Nebraskans the opportunity to legally bet on sports at a casino. By next year’s football season, those bets should also be able to be placed via mobile device, which will be a boon for bettors, the casinos and the state’s tax coffers.