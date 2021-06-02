Editorial, 6/3: Looking at legislative successes in session

Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part look at the Nebraska Legislature in 2021. The second part will run Friday.

For the attention garnered by filibusters and fiery floor speeches in the Nebraska Legislature this session, senators passed some noteworthy bills that will have far-reaching effects long into the future.

In all of these cases, Nebraska’s unique nonpartisan structure fulfilled George Norris’ vision of good governance removed from party influences. Republicans and Democrats worked together – and the final votes muddied partisan affiliation to the point where it was indistinguishable among the 49 senators.

Here’s a rundown of the success stories:

* Rural broadband: Gov. Pete Ricketts declared expanding internet access to rural areas a priority in spending federal COVID-19 relief funds, and the momentum – which had been building among senators in recent years – led to a spree of common-sense legislation becoming law. Namely, it increased the speeds considered high-speed internet and spending to help ensure more Nebraskans have reliable options to work, learn and communicate, even though more work will be needed.