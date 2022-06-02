Editorial, 6/3: COVID still taking toll on child care providers

The mask mandates were lifted months ago, and most of Nebraska has moved forward, realizing that COVID-19 might always be with us, but we've learned how to manage a virus that caused so much harm for two years.

Unfortunately, there are still many feeling the post-COVID financial strain, an affliction that is causing too many industries continued struggles.

Among them is the child care industry.

COVID, though it lingers with a new strain of the virus that has caused case numbers to soar in recent weeks, was a 24-month ordeal. But its impact will be felt for many years to come.

Many child care centers in Nebraska have reported difficulties hiring and retaining staff, paying sufficient wages and preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to a survey released late last month by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.

Journal Star education reporter Zach Hammack wrote that the survey, conducted in February, paints a sobering picture of a field still feeling the aftershocks of a worldwide public health crisis. The survey is the institute's third report on the state of early child care and education during the pandemic.

Of providers who employ staff, nine in 10 said they had difficulty filling open positions because of a lack of applicants or inability to offer sufficient pay or benefits, the 35-page report said.

Most of the surveyed providers reported "experiencing symptoms of stress, including changes in sleep and eating," while many said they've felt anxiety, depression, sadness and had difficulty concentrating. That's troubling, said Alexandra Daro, report co-author, because it has a direct effect on children.

"In order for children to be well and thriving, we need a workforce that is well and thriving," she said.

Make no mistake, this all comes down to the wellbeing of our younger generation, which will be feeling the effects of COVID for many years to come.

Finding a way to give them the care they need that keeps them safe and is affordable to their families is a topic that that has never been more pressing.

Child care is an industry that is essential because it has a trickle-down effect to filling jobs in other industries as well. Without affordable and reliable child care, a number of parents -- mostly mothers -- are being forced to stay out of the workforce to tend to their children.

Keeping our child care facilities afloat during this challenging time should be near the top of the list of priorities for state lawmakers to address in the next session.

It's a problem in need of an immediate and lasting fix.

