Editorial, 6/3: City drafts sound plan to help bars, restaurants

Alcohol is the most profitable aspect of any restaurant, which can make more on a single drink than it does on an entire meal. But it can only be served in specific areas designated in the restaurant’s liquor license, which is issued by the state and cannot be changed by city action.

The newly permitted expansion spaces would fall outside the licensed areas. So alcohol could not be served there, which would discourage patrons and, by extension, the expansions.

So the city has come up with a way to open those areas for alcohol sales without changing liquor licenses.

Simply described, the proposal would suspend parts of city of code to make it easier for restaurants and bars to get what are called “special designated licenses” that allow alcohol to be sold under existing licenses in areas not covered by the license. It would suspend a regulation requiring an application to be made 21 days before a public hearing and vote.

The proposal to allow the clerk’s office to approve the public right of way SDL’s does not have the support of the council’s “internal liquor commission,” according to Councilman Roy Christensen, who said he will offer an amendment to the proposed ordinance when the council considers the measure next week.

If that amendment doesn’t add time to the SDL approval process, it should be approved as should the overall proposal which, while not the entire solution to their economic troubles, would provide needed assistance for restaurants and bars as they struggle to survive.