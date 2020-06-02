Editorial, 6/3: City drafts sound plan to help bars, restaurants

As the city “reopens” following stringent COVID-19 regulations, restaurants continue to struggle. They are operating at limited capacity with many patrons fearful of returning because of the virus.
Meanwhile, bars were permitted to reopen Monday.
Last week, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird used her emergency powers to try to help restaurants return to economic viability. Monday, the Lincoln City Council held a public hearing on another measure that would, if implemented, provide even more opportunity for restaurants, and, in this case, bars to expand their business while complying with health orders.
The mayor’s executive order relaxed requirements for restaurant tent permits, sidewalk cafe regulations and minimum parking standards, which would allow restaurants to expand into their parking lots, nearby lawns or onto the city sidewalks, creating additional seating while meeting the DHM restrictions of 50% capacity with a distance of 6 feet between tables.
That would seem to alleviate two of the restaurants’ major challenges by increasing the number of people they can serve and by being outside, reducing coronavirus concerns for those who are reluctant to return to dining out.
Those commendable actions, however, lack a key element to bring in diners and increase profitability -- the sale of alcohol.
Alcohol is the most profitable aspect of any restaurant, which can make more on a single drink than it does on an entire meal. But it can only be served in specific areas designated in the restaurant’s liquor license, which is issued by the state and cannot be changed by city action.
The newly permitted expansion spaces would fall outside the licensed areas. So alcohol could not be served there, which would discourage patrons and, by extension, the expansions.
So the city has come up with a way to open those areas for alcohol sales without changing liquor licenses.
Simply described, the proposal would suspend parts of city of code to make it easier for restaurants and bars to get what are called “special designated licenses” that allow alcohol to be sold under existing licenses in areas not covered by the license. It would suspend a regulation requiring an application to be made 21 days before a public hearing and vote.
The proposal to allow the clerk’s office to approve the public right of way SDL’s does not have the support of the council’s “internal liquor commission,” according to Councilman Roy Christensen, who said he will offer an amendment to the proposed ordinance when the council considers the measure next week.
If that amendment doesn’t add time to the SDL approval process, it should be approved as should the overall proposal which, while not the entire solution to their economic troubles, would provide needed assistance for restaurants and bars as they struggle to survive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.