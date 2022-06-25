Editorial, 6/29: Overtime issue part of challenge faced by LPD

What's a harder job than being a full-time police officer?

How about being a more-than-full-time police officer?

According to data obtained by Journal Star reporter Andrew Wegley, officers and civilian Lincoln Police Department employees worked 25,642 hours of overtime from June 2021 through this May. That's almost 500 hours per month. Spread out over, say, 340 officers and staff, that doesn't sound too bad. But it's not spread out over 340 officers and staff. It's spread unevenly, with the heaviest burden falling on the folks on the front lines.

Every job has turnover. And LPD Chief Teresa Ewins can rightly point to cases that are simply regular churn. In this economy, routine turnover might also be expected to accelerate.

But there are high-profile cases of officers leaving amid circumstances that aren't routine -- firings, lawsuits, monetary settlements.

There's no single cause for LPD's staffing situation and the resulting reliance on overtime, but controversies surrounding the department probably aren't helping retention and recruitment.

Overtime pay is certainly an incentive to keep overworked staffers engaged. But it only goes so far. One only has to look at the OT hours and ongoing problems staffing state corrections facilities to know that.

Overtime "gives the officers an opportunity to be compensated for working more," Ewins said. "But we also know that, in the end, that will burn our police officers out. And we don't want to do that. And so we're being very cautious with that."

Ewins is precisely correct in two ways.

Obviously, long work weeks over long periods of time do affect job satisfaction. Good money is good for only so long.

Beyond that, though, is the very practical reason that police work is hard, and doing it without adequate rest and time away can put people at risk.

Thirteen officers graduated from the LPD academy last week, and 15 more will start training in July. There are officers-to-be in the pipeline.

Ewins knows it will be lengthy process getting staffing levels where the city needs them. The economy is doing LPD -- and almost every other employer -- no favors.

But the police department does have some control over its destiny. Addressing as clearly and transparently as possible some of the situations that have cast LPD in a negative light as a workplace is crucial.

Lincoln's officers work hard. They deserve the public's respect. And they deserve the best efforts of the management that supports them.

